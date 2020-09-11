Hongkonger Chan Yin-Lam’s body who found in the sea last September. Photo: HandoutHongkonger Chan Yin-Lam’s body who found in the sea last September. Photo: Handout
Why Hong Kong is fixated on the death of a teenage girl whose body was found at sea

  • Jury delivered an open verdict after coroner ruled out suicide and homicide as causes of death
  • Girl, 15, who died at the height of last year’s anti-government protests, has been the subject of wild conspiracies and unsubstantiated rumours

Brian Wong

Updated: 10:05pm, 11 Sep, 2020

