Hong Kong court could turn to virtual reality to help inquest jury uncover truth behind student’s death, source says

  • Coroner’s Court to use technology to recreate events surrounding death of Alex Chow
  • Student died after falling from car park in Tseung Kwan O in November

Brian Wong

Updated: 3:27pm, 16 Sep, 2020

A memorial to Alex Chow sprung up at New Town Plaza in Sha Tin after his death last November. Photo: Winson Wong
