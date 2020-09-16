A memorial to Alex Chow sprung up at New Town Plaza in Sha Tin after his death last November. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong court could turn to virtual reality to help inquest jury uncover truth behind student’s death, source says
- Coroner’s Court to use technology to recreate events surrounding death of Alex Chow
- Student died after falling from car park in Tseung Kwan O in November
Topic | Hong Kong courts
