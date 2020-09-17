Hong Kong police pepper spray a crowd of protesters at an unlawful assembly outside Beijing’s liaison office on November 6, 2016. Photo: Paul YeungHong Kong police pepper spray a crowd of protesters at an unlawful assembly outside Beijing’s liaison office on November 6, 2016. Photo: Paul Yeung
Hong Kong police pepper spray a crowd of protesters at an unlawful assembly outside Beijing’s liaison office on November 6, 2016. Photo: Paul Yeung
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s High Court upholds trio’s convictions over 2016 protest against Beijing decision to interpret Basic Law in oath-taking case

  • The three activists had been among a group of eight found guilty of various public order offences, including obstructing police and unlawful assembly
  • Justice Alex Lee rejected the argument that their actions constituted a legal ‘spontaneous demonstration’

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:18pm, 17 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police pepper spray a crowd of protesters at an unlawful assembly outside Beijing’s liaison office on November 6, 2016. Photo: Paul YeungHong Kong police pepper spray a crowd of protesters at an unlawful assembly outside Beijing’s liaison office on November 6, 2016. Photo: Paul Yeung
Hong Kong police pepper spray a crowd of protesters at an unlawful assembly outside Beijing’s liaison office on November 6, 2016. Photo: Paul Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE