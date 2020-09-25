Police display items seized during the raid on the flat in Fanling. Photo: Xiaomei ChenPolice display items seized during the raid on the flat in Fanling. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Police display items seized during the raid on the flat in Fanling. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: pair arrested over weapons haul suspected of inciting secession, Hong Kong police say

  • University student and his mother posted messages advocating Hong Kong independence online, according to the force
  • They allegedly sold weapons over the internet and threatened to harm officers, national security unit says

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:02pm, 25 Sep, 2020

