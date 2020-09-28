Monday’s arrests were in connection with unrest on November 11, one of the most disorderly days of the last year’s anti-government protests. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: ambulanceman arrested, suspended over attack on mainland Chinese tourist
- Two held on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawful assembly and conspiracy to steal
- Assailants struck on November 11, one of the most chaotic days of last year’s anti-government unrest
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Monday’s arrests were in connection with unrest on November 11, one of the most disorderly days of the last year’s anti-government protests. Photo: Edmond So