Monday’s arrests were in connection with unrest on November 11, one of the most disorderly days of the last year’s anti-government protests. Photo: Edmond SoMonday’s arrests were in connection with unrest on November 11, one of the most disorderly days of the last year’s anti-government protests. Photo: Edmond So
Monday’s arrests were in connection with unrest on November 11, one of the most disorderly days of the last year’s anti-government protests. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: ambulanceman arrested, suspended over attack on mainland Chinese tourist

  • Two held on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawful assembly and conspiracy to steal
  • Assailants struck on November 11, one of the most chaotic days of last year’s anti-government unrest

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 11:57pm, 28 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Monday’s arrests were in connection with unrest on November 11, one of the most disorderly days of the last year’s anti-government protests. Photo: Edmond SoMonday’s arrests were in connection with unrest on November 11, one of the most disorderly days of the last year’s anti-government protests. Photo: Edmond So
Monday’s arrests were in connection with unrest on November 11, one of the most disorderly days of the last year’s anti-government protests. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE