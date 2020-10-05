Defendant Wu Man-chun, 18, leaves Kowloon City Court after being acquitted on Monday of obstructing a public place during a protest last year. Photo: Brian WongDefendant Wu Man-chun, 18, leaves Kowloon City Court after being acquitted on Monday of obstructing a public place during a protest last year. Photo: Brian Wong
Defendant Wu Man-chun, 18, leaves Kowloon City Court after being acquitted on Monday of obstructing a public place during a protest last year. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong students accused of blocking road during mask ban protest acquitted after judge finds officers’ testimony unreliable

  • The two teenagers were accused of building a roadblock in Sham Shui Po during a protest last October
  • However, officers did not actually witness them in the act, and inconsistencies in their testimony led a judge to clear the pair of charges

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:01pm, 5 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Defendant Wu Man-chun, 18, leaves Kowloon City Court after being acquitted on Monday of obstructing a public place during a protest last year. Photo: Brian WongDefendant Wu Man-chun, 18, leaves Kowloon City Court after being acquitted on Monday of obstructing a public place during a protest last year. Photo: Brian Wong
Defendant Wu Man-chun, 18, leaves Kowloon City Court after being acquitted on Monday of obstructing a public place during a protest last year. Photo: Brian Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE