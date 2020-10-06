Tong Ying-kit, the first person to be charged under the national security law, will stand trial at the High Court. Photo: Handout
First person charged under Hong Kong’s national security law will stand trial at High Court, with no cap on sentencing
- The prosecution’s decision to try the case at the High Court means defendant Tong Ying-kit will face the full weight of the controversial law
- Sentences under the legislation run up to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 10 years in severe cases
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
