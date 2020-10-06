Chan Tung-shing, 18, was sentenced to a correctional facility at West Kowloon Court on Tuesday for his actions at a November protest. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: magistrate sticks to appeal court guidelines on ‘deterrence’ in sending university student to correctional facility
- In sending Chan Tung-shing, 18, to a rehabilitation centre, Magistrate Norton Pang said he was ‘absolutely bound’ to adhere to recent higher court decision
- The teen was found guilty of blocking roads and possessing Allen keys with the intent of using them to injure others at a November 13 protest
