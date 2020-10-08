Marketing assistant Wong Chun-tik (centre) is shielded by umbrellas as he exits Fanling Court on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests: magistrate hands down nine-month sentence after ruling hammers found in backpack intended for vandalism
- While no direct evidence linked Wong Chun-tik to protests, the court ruled an intent to vandalise public property was the only inference that could be made
- At trial, Wong said he was carrying the tools because a friend had promised to teach him how to repair his motorcycle that night
