Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: theatre worker found with ‘weapons’ at demonstration scene cleared after telling magistrate they were stage props

  • Magistrate accepts pocket knife, spanner and two pairs of forceps related to Cheung Tsz-hin’s job as a theatre design assistant
  • Cheung, 27, cleared on Friday of possessing offensive weapons at anti-government protest scene in November last year

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:14pm, 9 Oct, 2020

A Kowloon City magistrate ruled the prosecution had not proven its case against Cheung Tsz-hin beyond reasonable doubt. Photo: SCMPA Kowloon City magistrate ruled the prosecution had not proven its case against Cheung Tsz-hin beyond reasonable doubt. Photo: SCMP
