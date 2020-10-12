Lam Cheuk-ting appears in West Kowloon Court on Monday. Photo: Dickson LeeLam Cheuk-ting appears in West Kowloon Court on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: opposition lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting to stand trial at District Court in Yuen Long attack case

  • Prosecutors are preparing documents to move the case involving Lam and six others to the District Court, where they will answer one joint count of rioting
  • The offence is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, but sentencing is capped at seven years at the District Court

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:13pm, 12 Oct, 2020

