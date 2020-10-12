Lam Cheuk-ting appears in West Kowloon Court on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: opposition lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting to stand trial at District Court in Yuen Long attack case
- Prosecutors are preparing documents to move the case involving Lam and six others to the District Court, where they will answer one joint count of rioting
- The offence is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, but sentencing is capped at seven years at the District Court
Topic | Hong Kong protests
