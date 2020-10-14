Wong Sum-kau has been jailed over his attack on former lawmaker ‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung in April. Photo: Handout Wong Sum-kau has been jailed over his attack on former lawmaker ‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung in April. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Elderly Hongkonger sentenced to three months behind bars after social workers recommend 81-year-old be jailed over chisel attack on opposition activist

  • Social Welfare Department refuses to support lesser punishment of community service
  • Wong Sum-kau had previously admitted assaulting former lawmaker ‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung in April

Brian Wong

Updated: 3:16pm, 14 Oct, 2020

Wong Sum-kau has been jailed over his attack on former lawmaker ‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung in April. Photo: Handout Wong Sum-kau has been jailed over his attack on former lawmaker ‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung in April. Photo: Handout
