Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong pro-independence figure denies slapping police officer at Sheung Shui protest last year

  • Andy Chan, founder of the now-banned Hong Kong National Party, is on trial for allegedly assaulting an officer and taking part in an illegal assembly
  • Defence lawyers instead accuse police of instigating violence

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:50pm, 19 Oct, 2020

Andy Chan at Fanling Court last year after being accused of unlawful assembly and assaulting police. Photo: Dickson Lee
