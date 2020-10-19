Andy Chan at Fanling Court last year after being accused of unlawful assembly and assaulting police. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong pro-independence figure denies slapping police officer at Sheung Shui protest last year
- Andy Chan, founder of the now-banned Hong Kong National Party, is on trial for allegedly assaulting an officer and taking part in an illegal assembly
- Defence lawyers instead accuse police of instigating violence
