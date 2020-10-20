Lam Siu-hung, 21, said he was blackmailed into firebombing a police precinct by a man claiming to have nude photos of his girlfriend. Photo: Brian Wong Lam Siu-hung, 21, said he was blackmailed into firebombing a police precinct by a man claiming to have nude photos of his girlfriend. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests: judge rejects construction worker’s claim that nude photos blackmail scheme forced him to firebomb police station

  • Lam Siu-hung offered no evidence to back assertion that unknown man had threatened to release photos of his girlfriend should he refuse to attack police station
  • The construction worker, who faces seven years’ jail, allegedly carried out the firebombing alongside one of 12 Hong Kong fugitives now held in Shenzhen

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:13pm, 20 Oct, 2020

