Lam Siu-hung, 21, said he was blackmailed into firebombing a police precinct by a man claiming to have nude photos of his girlfriend. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests: judge rejects construction worker’s claim that nude photos blackmail scheme forced him to firebomb police station
- Lam Siu-hung offered no evidence to back assertion that unknown man had threatened to release photos of his girlfriend should he refuse to attack police station
- The construction worker, who faces seven years’ jail, allegedly carried out the firebombing alongside one of 12 Hong Kong fugitives now held in Shenzhen
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Lam Siu-hung, 21, said he was blackmailed into firebombing a police precinct by a man claiming to have nude photos of his girlfriend. Photo: Brian Wong