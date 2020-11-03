Form Six student Tang Cho-fung walks free on Tuesday after being cleared of charges connected to a November 13 protest. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests: student acquitted of obstructing traffic charge as court rules police officer’s evidence contradictory
- But while she did not find him guilty, magistrate says 19-year-old Tang Cho-fung’s account of events was less than believable
- The student was arrested in Sai Wan Ho on November 13, accused of tossing a brick in the street near where a protester had been shot two days prior
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Form Six student Tang Cho-fung walks free on Tuesday after being cleared of charges connected to a November 13 protest. Photo: Brian Wong