Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: man gets 160 hours community service over online rumours of police sex assaults on women at detention centre

  • Poon Yung-wai, 38, says he was angry over perceived treatment of protesters at San Uk Ling Holding Centre at height of social unrest last year
  • He told online users he heard news from police source, and called for people to surround facility to ‘rescue the martyrs’

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:41pm, 3 Nov, 2020

