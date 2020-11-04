Mechanic Ian Wong is shielded by umbrellas after his acquittal on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong Mechanic Ian Wong is shielded by umbrellas after his acquittal on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protester cleared of Christmas Day assault after magistrate decides policeman ‘did not tell truth’

  • Ian Wong had been accused of pushing Station Sergeant Andrew Cheung during an incident in Telford Plaza last year
  • But video footage showed that it was the officer who bumped into Wong, prompting Magistrate Jocelyn Leung to ‘disregard his evidence’

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:07pm, 4 Nov, 2020

