Mechanic Ian Wong is shielded by umbrellas after his acquittal on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protester cleared of Christmas Day assault after magistrate decides policeman ‘did not tell truth’
- Ian Wong had been accused of pushing Station Sergeant Andrew Cheung during an incident in Telford Plaza last year
- But video footage showed that it was the officer who bumped into Wong, prompting Magistrate Jocelyn Leung to ‘disregard his evidence’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Mechanic Ian Wong is shielded by umbrellas after his acquittal on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong