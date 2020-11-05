The New Territories South regional police headquarters on Shing Mun Road in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong police officer among 11 arrested over suspected money laundering involving more than HK$200 million
- Officer from the emergency unit of New Territories South regional headquarters allegedly processed a total of HK$210 million in suspected crime proceeds
- He has been suspended from his duties, while investigators say further arrests are possible
