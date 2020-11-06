Nelson Tang, a student reporter at Baptist University, at Eastern Magistrates' Court on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong Nelson Tang, a student reporter at Baptist University, at Eastern Magistrates' Court on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
Nelson Tang, a student reporter at Baptist University, at Eastern Magistrates' Court on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: Baptist University student reporter charged with obstructing police, resisting arrest

  • Journalism student Nelson Tang allegedly obstructed a constable, before resisting arrest by a sergeant, at IFC Mall in Central on May 8
  • Principal Magistrate Bina Chainrai grants him bail at HK$500, but he will report to police once a week and stay at his home address

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Brian Wong

Updated: 3:42pm, 6 Nov, 2020

Nelson Tang, a student reporter at Baptist University, at Eastern Magistrates' Court on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong Nelson Tang, a student reporter at Baptist University, at Eastern Magistrates' Court on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
Nelson Tang, a student reporter at Baptist University, at Eastern Magistrates' Court on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
