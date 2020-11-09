Kwok Wai-keung appeared at West Kowloon Magistrates Court on Monday, where the justice department declined to pursue assault charges against him. Photo: Winson Wong Kwok Wai-keung appeared at West Kowloon Magistrates Court on Monday, where the justice department declined to pursue assault charges against him. Photo: Winson Wong
Lawmaker’s private prosecution over alleged Legco assault ends after Hong Kong’s justice department takes over case, drops it

  • The department’s Anthony Chau tells court ex-legislator Raymond Chan had ‘no reasonable prospect’ of obtaining a conviction
  • Pro-Beijing lawmaker Kwok Wai-keung’s use of force, captured on video, was reasonable ‘under the circumstances’, he adds

Updated: 7:34pm, 9 Nov, 2020

Kwok Wai-keung appeared at West Kowloon Magistrates Court on Monday, where the justice department declined to pursue assault charges against him. Photo: Winson Wong
