RTHK freelancer Bao Choy, surrounded by supporters, speaks after being charged with making a false declaration in accessing a government database. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong journalist who produced Yuen Long attack documentary for RTHK formally charged over database search
- Bao Choy, 37, is accused of making a false declaration after choosing ‘traffic and transport-related matters’ as her purpose on access form
- The freelance TV producer’s case has been condemned by journalist groups and others who say it closes off a normal avenue for investigative reporting
Topic | Hong Kong media
