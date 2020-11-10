RTHK freelancer Bao Choy, surrounded by supporters, speaks after being charged with making a false declaration in accessing a government database. Photo: Sam Tsang RTHK freelancer Bao Choy, surrounded by supporters, speaks after being charged with making a false declaration in accessing a government database. Photo: Sam Tsang
RTHK freelancer Bao Choy, surrounded by supporters, speaks after being charged with making a false declaration in accessing a government database. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong journalist who produced Yuen Long attack documentary for RTHK formally charged over database search

  • Bao Choy, 37, is accused of making a false declaration after choosing ‘traffic and transport-related matters’ as her purpose on access form
  • The freelance TV producer’s case has been condemned by journalist groups and others who say it closes off a normal avenue for investigative reporting

Topic |   Hong Kong media
Brian Wong

Updated: 4:36pm, 10 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
RTHK freelancer Bao Choy, surrounded by supporters, speaks after being charged with making a false declaration in accessing a government database. Photo: Sam Tsang RTHK freelancer Bao Choy, surrounded by supporters, speaks after being charged with making a false declaration in accessing a government database. Photo: Sam Tsang
RTHK freelancer Bao Choy, surrounded by supporters, speaks after being charged with making a false declaration in accessing a government database. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE