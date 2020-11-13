Swiss-born Marc Gerard Progin leaves Eastern Court on Friday. Photo: Brian Wong Swiss-born Marc Gerard Progin leaves Eastern Court on Friday. Photo: Brian Wong
Swiss-born Marc Gerard Progin leaves Eastern Court on Friday. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: freelance photographer cleared of charges after being accused of enabling assault on mainland Chinese bank worker

  • Swiss-born Marc Gerard Progin acquitted of aiding and abetting disorder after he says he was at the protest site only to take pictures
  • Magistrate Stephanie Tsui at Eastern Court says there is no evidence Progin was in contact with anyone in the crowd or attacked the victim

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:14pm, 13 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Swiss-born Marc Gerard Progin leaves Eastern Court on Friday. Photo: Brian Wong Swiss-born Marc Gerard Progin leaves Eastern Court on Friday. Photo: Brian Wong
Swiss-born Marc Gerard Progin leaves Eastern Court on Friday. Photo: Brian Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE