Swiss-born Marc Gerard Progin leaves Eastern Court on Friday. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests: freelance photographer cleared of charges after being accused of enabling assault on mainland Chinese bank worker
- Swiss-born Marc Gerard Progin acquitted of aiding and abetting disorder after he says he was at the protest site only to take pictures
- Magistrate Stephanie Tsui at Eastern Court says there is no evidence Progin was in contact with anyone in the crowd or attacked the victim
Topic | Hong Kong protests
