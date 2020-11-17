Police officers gather outside the Dynasty Club on Harbour Road in Wan Chai after the assault on mainland businessman Qian Fenglei. Photo: Handout
Video shows Hong Kong knife attack on Chinese billionaire was over in seconds
- Qian Fenglei and his assistant were assaulted outside upscale Dynasty Club in Wan Chai
- Tycoon is offering HK$10 million reward for information on three assailants
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Police officers gather outside the Dynasty Club on Harbour Road in Wan Chai after the assault on mainland businessman Qian Fenglei. Photo: Handout