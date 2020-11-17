Police officers subdue protesters blocking a road crossing in Sai Wan Ho on November 11, 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests: former opposition lawmaker mounts legal challenge over Department of Justice’s decision to quash private prosecution bids against police officer, taxi driver
- Democratic Party’s Ted Hui asks court to declare justice minister’s intervention and throwing out of two cases void and unconstitutional
- Cases were halted after West Kowloon Magistracy in August approved the justice department’s request to withdraw charges over insufficient evidence
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police officers subdue protesters blocking a road crossing in Sai Wan Ho on November 11, 2019. Photo: Nora Tam