A memorial set up to pay tribute to Alex Chow at the car park in Tseung Kwan O where he fell from one floor to another. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: inspectors in charge of clearance operation deny pursuing student who fell from height inside multistorey car park
- Senior Inspector Wong Ka-lun also tells court that officers did not obstruct paramedics in treating 22-year-old Alex Chow
- Senior Inspector Kwok Chun-hei says his colleagues had not been informed about Chow’s falling when they dispersed protesters outside car park
Topic | Hong Kong protests
