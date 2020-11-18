Univesity student Alex Chow fell from one floor onto another at a Tseung Kwan O car park during a police clearance of anti-government protesters in adjacent areas last year. Photo: Handout Univesity student Alex Chow fell from one floor onto another at a Tseung Kwan O car park during a police clearance of anti-government protesters in adjacent areas last year. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: police officer says he prioritised dispersing radicals over clearing roadblocks to secure timely treatment of the injured

  • Senior Inspector Wong Ka-lun tells court he felt his job was to disperse radicals first so paramedics could continue treating the injured person
  • ‘Had I failed to clear the danger first, the firefighters and paramedics could have been assaulted,’ he says

