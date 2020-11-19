The eight suspects are being held for questioning and have not been charged. Photo: Warton Li
Ex-chairman, four former executives among eight held in Hong Kong over HK$8.5 billion false accounting case involving two firms
- Six men and two women, aged 53 to 73, taken into custody during a series of raids across the city on Thursday
- Two firms involved are Champion Technology Holdings Limited and Kantone Holdings Limited, sources say
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
