The eight suspects are being held for questioning and have not been charged. Photo: Warton Li The eight suspects are being held for questioning and have not been charged. Photo: Warton Li
The eight suspects are being held for questioning and have not been charged. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Ex-chairman, four former executives among eight held in Hong Kong over HK$8.5 billion false accounting case involving two firms

  • Six men and two women, aged 53 to 73, taken into custody during a series of raids across the city on Thursday
  • Two firms involved are Champion Technology Holdings Limited and Kantone Holdings Limited, sources say

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 9:38pm, 19 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The eight suspects are being held for questioning and have not been charged. Photo: Warton Li The eight suspects are being held for questioning and have not been charged. Photo: Warton Li
The eight suspects are being held for questioning and have not been charged. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE