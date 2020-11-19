Deputy Sergeant Yim Cheuk-fan (front) and Constable Fong Chun-kwok appear at West Kowloon Court on Thursday. Photo: Brian Wong Deputy Sergeant Yim Cheuk-fan (front) and Constable Fong Chun-kwok appear at West Kowloon Court on Thursday. Photo: Brian Wong
Coroner says another witness may be necessary to resolve timeline discrepancies in inquest into Hong Kong protester’s death

  • Police officers testifying in the inquest acknowledge the potential for inaccuracies in the times they gave for various actions
  • Coroner Ko Wai-hung says court may need to hear evidence from the police officer responsible for timing others’ actions that night

Brian Wong

Updated: 10:07pm, 19 Nov, 2020

