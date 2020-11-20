Flowers were laid at the Sheung Tak Estate car park, where student Alex Chow was found with serious injuries before his death a few days later. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police ‘unaware’ of student’s car park fall while handling anti-government protest in Tseung Kwan O, sergeant says
- Sergeant tells inquest that police command were in the dark about Alex Chow’s fatal fall on November 4 last year
- Lam Wah-ping says his team were involved in clearance operation at a Tseung Kwan O protest nearby and would not have entered the car park
