Flowers were laid at the Sheung Tak Estate car park, where student Alex Chow was found with serious injuries before his death a few days later. Photo: Felix Wong Flowers were laid at the Sheung Tak Estate car park, where student Alex Chow was found with serious injuries before his death a few days later. Photo: Felix Wong
Flowers were laid at the Sheung Tak Estate car park, where student Alex Chow was found with serious injuries before his death a few days later. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police ‘unaware’ of student’s car park fall while handling anti-government protest in Tseung Kwan O, sergeant says

  • Sergeant tells inquest that police command were in the dark about Alex Chow’s fatal fall on November 4 last year
  • Lam Wah-ping says his team were involved in clearance operation at a Tseung Kwan O protest nearby and would not have entered the car park

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 4:11pm, 20 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Flowers were laid at the Sheung Tak Estate car park, where student Alex Chow was found with serious injuries before his death a few days later. Photo: Felix Wong Flowers were laid at the Sheung Tak Estate car park, where student Alex Chow was found with serious injuries before his death a few days later. Photo: Felix Wong
Flowers were laid at the Sheung Tak Estate car park, where student Alex Chow was found with serious injuries before his death a few days later. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE