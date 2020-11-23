Tseung Kwan O resident Ricky Mung Wai-kit appears at West Kowloon Court on Monday. Photo: Brian Wong
Witness tells inquest paramedics arrived late at Hong Kong car park where student was gravely injured in fall
- Tseung Kwan O resident Ricky Mung was among those to find student Alex Chow unconscious during protest last year, inquest hears
- Firefighters soon arrived to begin offering treatment, but paramedics did not arrive until almost 30 minutes after Chow was found, witness says
