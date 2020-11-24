Senior fireman Lai Wai-kit. Photo: Brian Wong Senior fireman Lai Wai-kit. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protesters ‘unintentionally’ delayed firefighters’ access to student in car park fall last year

  • Fireman tells court roads at the scene were blocked, but that he did not blame demonstrators, adding police also did not obstruct treatment to injured youth
  • News footage played in court showed two fire engines arriving at the scene but unable to reach the venue due to roadblock at junction

Brian Wong

Updated: 11:06pm, 24 Nov, 2020

Senior fireman Lai Wai-kit. Photo: Brian Wong
