Hong Kong police have arrested seven people over an alleged HK$12 billion false accounting conspiracy. Photo: Warton Li Hong Kong police have arrested seven people over an alleged HK$12 billion false accounting conspiracy. Photo: Warton Li
Managers, business partners of Hong Kong-listed company arrested over alleged HK$12 billion false accounting scheme

  • Seven of the company’s managers and business partners were arrested in a series of raids on Tuesday
  • Those detained accused of conspiring to fabricate multiple false trades to exaggerate revenue during the financial years of 2016 and 2017

Danny Mok
Updated: 3:26pm, 25 Nov, 2020

