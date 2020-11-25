Hong Kong police have arrested seven people over an alleged HK$12 billion false accounting conspiracy. Photo: Warton Li
Managers, business partners of Hong Kong-listed company arrested over alleged HK$12 billion false accounting scheme
- Seven of the company’s managers and business partners were arrested in a series of raids on Tuesday
- Those detained accused of conspiring to fabricate multiple false trades to exaggerate revenue during the financial years of 2016 and 2017
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police have arrested seven people over an alleged HK$12 billion false accounting conspiracy. Photo: Warton Li