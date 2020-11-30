Alex Chow died after suffering severe head injuries after falling in a car park last year. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong student who suffered fatal injuries in car park fall near protest site last year was unlikely to have lost balance, inquest hears
- Person who spotted Alex Chow collapsed on the second level doubts the tragedy was the result of the student bending over a concrete wall
- ‘Even if I stood on tiptoe, most parts of my body would still be below the edge of the concrete wall. I would not have lost balance,’ Tsui Ka-long says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
