Alex Chow died of severe brain injuries days after the car park fall in Tseung Kwan O last year. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: student who suffered fatal injuries in car park fall last year was alone at the time of accident, court hears
- Detective Senior Constable Ngai Kwun-kit says Alex Chow was alone on the third floor of Sheung Tak Estate car park on the night of November 4, 2019
- He also tells Coroner’s Court after studying security camera footage that he did not find anyone pursuing Chow inside the car park that night
