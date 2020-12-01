Alex Chow died of severe brain injuries days after the car park fall in Tseung Kwan O last year. Photo: Handout Alex Chow died of severe brain injuries days after the car park fall in Tseung Kwan O last year. Photo: Handout
Alex Chow died of severe brain injuries days after the car park fall in Tseung Kwan O last year. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: student who suffered fatal injuries in car park fall last year was alone at the time of accident, court hears

  • Detective Senior Constable Ngai Kwun-kit says Alex Chow was alone on the third floor of Sheung Tak Estate car park on the night of November 4, 2019
  • He also tells Coroner’s Court after studying security camera footage that he did not find anyone pursuing Chow inside the car park that night

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 9:16pm, 1 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Alex Chow died of severe brain injuries days after the car park fall in Tseung Kwan O last year. Photo: Handout Alex Chow died of severe brain injuries days after the car park fall in Tseung Kwan O last year. Photo: Handout
Alex Chow died of severe brain injuries days after the car park fall in Tseung Kwan O last year. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE