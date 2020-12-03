Alex Chow was found fatally injured at the Sheung Tak Estate car park in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Dickson Lee Alex Chow was found fatally injured at the Sheung Tak Estate car park in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong coroner reveals emergence of ‘very important’ new CCTV footage at inquest into student’s death following car park fall

  • Ko Wai-hung says images have potential to impact course of the probe into death of 22-year-old student Alex Chow
  • Doctor suggests Chow may have been attacked before he fell four metres inside a car park near where police were dispersing protesters

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:11pm, 3 Dec, 2020

