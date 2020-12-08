Student leader Keith Fong arrives at West Kowloon Court on Tuesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong student arrested over laser pointers during last year’s protests faces up to seven years in prison as prosecutors move case to District Court
- Baptist University student union leader is facing charges of weapons possession, resisting arrest and perverting the course of justice
- Police accuse him of illegally possessing 10 laser pointers, which they deemed weapons, when he was arrested during last year’s protests
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Student leader Keith Fong arrives at West Kowloon Court on Tuesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen