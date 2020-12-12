Andy Chan at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. Photo: Jonathan Wong Andy Chan at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong protests: founder of banned pro-independence party Andy Chan acquitted of unlawful assembly, assault charges amid mistaken identity risks

  • Andy Chan allegedly disrupted public order alongside 200 others and smacked a sergeant in the head in Sheung Shui on July 13 last year
  • But West Kowloon Court Magistrate Lily Wong says prosecution has failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt

Brian Wong

Updated: 3:53pm, 12 Dec, 2020

