The Sheung Tak Estate car park where Alex Chow’s fall occurred. Photo: Dickson Lee
University student who died after car park fall near protest may have jumped from height by mistake, Hong Kong court hears
- Police officer raises theory, noting third-floor design of multistorey complex differed from lower floors
- Alex Chow had sustained severe head injuries and died in hospital four days later, with the circumstances of his death still a mystery due to lack of footage
