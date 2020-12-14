The Sheung Tak Estate car park where Alex Chow’s fall occurred. Photo: Dickson Lee The Sheung Tak Estate car park where Alex Chow’s fall occurred. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

University student who died after car park fall near protest may have jumped from height by mistake, Hong Kong court hears

  • Police officer raises theory, noting third-floor design of multistorey complex differed from lower floors
  • Alex Chow had sustained severe head injuries and died in hospital four days later, with the circumstances of his death still a mystery due to lack of footage

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 9:23pm, 14 Dec, 2020

