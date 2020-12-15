A view from Sheung Tak Estate car park where Alex Chow fell and died four days later. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong student in deadly car park fall went to building to watch nearby protest, inquest hears
- Investigators revealed conversations Alex Chow had with online users before his death, showing he wanted to ‘give something to others’ but he did not elaborate
- Circumstances surrounding death still a mystery as no clear footage of incident is available
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A view from Sheung Tak Estate car park where Alex Chow fell and died four days later. Photo: Handout