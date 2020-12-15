A view from Sheung Tak Estate car park where Alex Chow fell and died four days later. Photo: Handout A view from Sheung Tak Estate car park where Alex Chow fell and died four days later. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong student in deadly car park fall went to building to watch nearby protest, inquest hears

  • Investigators revealed conversations Alex Chow had with online users before his death, showing he wanted to ‘give something to others’ but he did not elaborate
  • Circumstances surrounding death still a mystery as no clear footage of incident is available

Brian Wong

Updated: 10:43pm, 15 Dec, 2020

A view from Sheung Tak Estate car park where Alex Chow fell and died four days later. Photo: Handout
