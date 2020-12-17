(From left) Former lawmaker Leung Kowk-hung, Civil Human Rights Front vice-convenor Figo Chan and Eastern district councillor Tsang Kin-shing appear at West Kowloon Court on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang (From left) Former lawmaker Leung Kowk-hung, Civil Human Rights Front vice-convenor Figo Chan and Eastern district councillor Tsang Kin-shing appear at West Kowloon Court on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: three opposition figures charged over unauthorised rally say they will not admit to allegations

  • Leung Kwok-hung, Tsang Kin-shing, and Figo Chan were among eight persons who faced 17 charges that stemmed from a procession on July 1
  • They said they would not plead guilty when asked whether they understood the allegations on the first day of their court hearing on Thursday

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:49pm, 17 Dec, 2020

