(From left) Former lawmaker Leung Kowk-hung, Civil Human Rights Front vice-convenor Figo Chan and Eastern district councillor Tsang Kin-shing appear at West Kowloon Court on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: three opposition figures charged over unauthorised rally say they will not admit to allegations
- Leung Kwok-hung, Tsang Kin-shing, and Figo Chan were among eight persons who faced 17 charges that stemmed from a procession on July 1
- They said they would not plead guilty when asked whether they understood the allegations on the first day of their court hearing on Thursday
Topic | Hong Kong protests
