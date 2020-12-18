The use of visual reality technology at Alex Chow’s inquest is the first such deployment in city courts. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong inquest avoids Covid-19 curbs with virtual reality recreation of site where student Alex Chow suffered fatal injuries
- Probe into Chow’s death following Tseung Kwan O car park plunge is first court proceedings in Hong Kong to use the technology
- Chow, 22, was found with fatal injuries at Sheung Tak Estate car park in November last year
Topic | Hong Kong courts
