The use of visual reality technology at Alex Chow’s inquest is the first such deployment in city courts. Photo: Felix Wong The use of visual reality technology at Alex Chow’s inquest is the first such deployment in city courts. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong inquest avoids Covid-19 curbs with virtual reality recreation of site where student Alex Chow suffered fatal injuries

  • Probe into Chow’s death following Tseung Kwan O car park plunge is first court proceedings in Hong Kong to use the technology
  • Chow, 22, was found with fatal injuries at Sheung Tak Estate car park in November last year

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:56pm, 18 Dec, 2020

