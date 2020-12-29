The case centred on clashes near the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay on August 31 last year. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong protests: man who claimed to be a voluntary paramedic convicted of rioting, remanded in custody
- District Court judge acquits six others after refusing to convict them based solely on ‘indirect” evidence, such as black attire and appearance near protest scene
- Transport worker Chan Cho-ho, 25, is the first defendant to be found guilty of rioting over the violent clashes on the night of August 31, 2019
