The Fanling Law Courts Building. Photo: Winson Wong
Student, 16, given suspended sentence for forging Hong Kong ID card, because photo on original ‘too ugly’
- Officers found the fake item on youth when he was stopped and searched last year, and false card fell out of wallet when he was trying to show his real ID
- He confessed to buying the fake card, created on inkjet printer, from the mainland for 800 yuan
