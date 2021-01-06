Angry Hong Kong protesters surround mainland journalist Fu Guohao at the airport in 2019. Photo: AP
Hong Kong protests: three convicted of rioting and other charges over airport chaos, assault on mainland Chinese reporter
- They were identified through media footage of the incident, in which a sit-in crippled airport services for days
- Mainland journalist Fu Guohao was tied up and attacked by protesters who questioned his identity
