People lay flowers at a memorial for student Chow Tsz-lok, who died after suffering a fall during a police clearance operation in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong People lay flowers at a memorial for student Chow Tsz-lok, who died after suffering a fall during a police clearance operation in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
People lay flowers at a memorial for student Chow Tsz-lok, who died after suffering a fall during a police clearance operation in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong

Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Decision on cause of Hong Kong student’s fatal fall expected by Friday, as jurors instructed to rule out possibility he was pushed

  • Coroner Ko Wai-hung says the evidence does not support the conclusion that Chow Tsz-lok was pushed to his death, given the nature of his injuries
  • Chow died four days after suffering a fall inside a Tseung Kwan O car park in November of 2019, as police dispersed protesters nearby

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 9:11pm, 7 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People lay flowers at a memorial for student Chow Tsz-lok, who died after suffering a fall during a police clearance operation in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong People lay flowers at a memorial for student Chow Tsz-lok, who died after suffering a fall during a police clearance operation in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
People lay flowers at a memorial for student Chow Tsz-lok, who died after suffering a fall during a police clearance operation in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE