People lay flowers at a memorial for student Chow Tsz-lok, who died after suffering a fall during a police clearance operation in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests
Decision on cause of Hong Kong student’s fatal fall expected by Friday, as jurors instructed to rule out possibility he was pushed
- Coroner Ko Wai-hung says the evidence does not support the conclusion that Chow Tsz-lok was pushed to his death, given the nature of his injuries
- Chow died four days after suffering a fall inside a Tseung Kwan O car park in November of 2019, as police dispersed protesters nearby
