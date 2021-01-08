Police officers attempt to block former lawmaker Wu Chi-wai from marching towards Beijing’s Liaison Office in the city last May. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Former Hong Kong lawmaker returned to jail after failing to surrender British National (Overseas) passport
- Police say ex-Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai claimed he had already turned in his travel documents before admitting keeping BN(O) passport during interview
- The 58-year-old faces subversion charges under the national security law connected to an unauthorised rally on July 1 of last year
