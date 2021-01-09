A memorial at Sheung Tak Estate where student Alex Chow fell and later died. Photo: Felix Wong A memorial at Sheung Tak Estate where student Alex Chow fell and later died. Photo: Felix Wong
A memorial at Sheung Tak Estate where student Alex Chow fell and later died. Photo: Felix Wong

Hong Kong protests: open verdict recorded on death of student from car park fall

  • Alex Chow was found unconscious in Tseung Kwan O in November 2019 and died in hospital days later of severe head injuries
  • Saturday’s majority verdict followed more than a day of closed-door deliberations by the five-member panel at the Coroner’s Court

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:23pm, 9 Jan, 2021

