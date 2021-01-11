Clashes break out between riot police and radical protesters near Polytechnic University in Hung Hom on November 18, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang Clashes break out between riot police and radical protesters near Polytechnic University in Hung Hom on November 18, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Clashes break out between riot police and radical protesters near Polytechnic University in Hung Hom on November 18, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang

Hong Kong protests: judge acquits student of arson charge after casting doubt on police testimony

  • District Court clears Abilkaiyr Nukpi of attempted arson, as judge points to inconsistencies in testimony of sergeant who arrested him, and the account of exhibit officer
  • The 20-year-old student was accused of igniting a petrol bomb at an anti-government demonstration on November 18, 2019

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:58pm, 11 Jan, 2021

