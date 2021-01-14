Riot police form a line near an anti-government rally in Central in November 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong protests: court points to tough new guidelines in giving transport worker seven months’ jail for illegal assembly, assault
- Magistrate says ‘substantial’ sentence was necessary, noting recent Court of Appeal rulings that have upped jail terms for even non-violent assemblies
- Cheung Chin-man, 36, was arrested at a November 2019 protest in Central where he attempted to kick an officer in the abdomen before being subdued
