Hong Kong protests: court points to tough new guidelines in giving transport worker seven months’ jail for illegal assembly, assault

  • Magistrate says ‘substantial’ sentence was necessary, noting recent Court of Appeal rulings that have upped jail terms for even non-violent assemblies
  • Cheung Chin-man, 36, was arrested at a November 2019 protest in Central where he attempted to kick an officer in the abdomen before being subdued

Brian Wong

Updated: 4:34pm, 14 Jan, 2021

Riot police form a line near an anti-government rally in Central in November 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
