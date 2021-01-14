The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong justice department asks for greater role in suggesting punishments for certain offences
- Deputy head of prosecution asks High Court to drop rule restricting lawyers to referring only to well-established sentencing guidelines when judges are deciding punishment
- But judge says the current hearing is not the proper forum for discussing such a possibly monumental change to the legal system
